Minister walks with senior citizens in Belagavi

November 05, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Walkathon for geriatric care awareness organised

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar participating in a walkathon for geriatric care in Belagavi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare walked along with senior citizens at the Senior Walkathon, organised in Belagavi on Sunday, to create awareness about geriatric care.

City-based NGOs Agasthya Foundation and Seva Mitra organised the walkathon as part of the launch of a geriatric service for senior citizens in Belagavi and surrounding areas. The NGO plans to start a Senior Helpline run by a group of volunteers who will assist beneficiaries to access health care and other services.

The Minister assured support to the initiative. She urged senior citizens, especially women to develop an independent and healthy lifestyle. “Eventually, we will all get older. We should realise that we need not depend on anyone in our evening years,” she said.

Poornimadevi Jagatap, chairperson of Agasthya foundation, Venkata Ramana of Ashok Iron group, Seva Mitra members Naveen Udoshi, Shashikala Koppad, Askhay Deshpande, and others were present.

