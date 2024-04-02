ADVERTISEMENT

Minister visits Dhupdal Reservoir

April 02, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Satish Jarkiholi speaking to officials during his visit to Dhupdal Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Belagavi district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Public Works Minister Satish Jarakiholi, who is the district in-charge Minister, visited the Dhupdal Reservoir over the Ghataprabha in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He spoke to officers who updated him about the water level in the dam.

They also told him that 2 tmcft of water is being released from the dam to the river to help villages along the riverbanks and the town of Bagalkot get through the summer.

The Minister said that he will appeal to the people to use water wisely due to the prevailing drought.

The Minister said that he will discuss the possibilities of increasing the impounding capacity of the dam so that it can help more farmers for a longer time. He asked officers to prepare a proposal.

Officers of the Irrigation Department and Public Works Department were present.

