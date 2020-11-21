Minister unhappy with construction work at college

HUBBALLI

21 November 2020 00:19 IST

Prabhu Chauhan, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Wakf and Haj, has expressed displeasure over the quality of construction of the main building of the Veterinary College in Gadag.

The Minister who visited the college campus on Friday, did not hide his displeasure over the poor quality of construction and said that there was need for proper maintenance of the building. He also emphasised the need for improving the college administration. The campus is spread over 150 acres and has a veterinary hospital complex. The Minister also planted a sapling on campus.

During his visit, R. Nagaraj, Dean, aired the grievances pertaining to the college and stressed on the need to provide basic infrastructure required for the college. He pointed out that as there was shortage of teachers of veterinary sciences and laboratories it was affecting the academic progress of the students and urged the Minister to take requisite measures at the earliest.

Mr. Chauhan assured them of taking up the matter and providing necessary infrastructure and assistance required for the college. Earlier, he visited the office of the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry and Polyclinic and sought details on the stocks of medicines and checked other records.