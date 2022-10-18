Minister tweets first images of KIA 2nd terminal

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
October 18, 2022 23:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@mla_sudhakar
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. K. Sudhakar tweeted a video of the yet-to-be-inaugurated terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Tuesday. The terminal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. “Billed as the garden terminal, Terminal-2 has been designed and developed to showcase the ethos of Namma Bengaluru as a garden city,” he tweeted. The Minister also tweeted a representational animated video of the 108-foot Kempegowda statue coming up near the airport, now christened “Statue of Prosperity”.

A view of the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@mla_sudhakar
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app