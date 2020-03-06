Minister rules out rolling back increase in bus fare

Bengaluru

06 March 2020 23:07 IST

Setting aside the demand for a rollback of bus fare hike in the State, Transport Minister Laxman Savadi on Friday justified the upward fare revision citing operational costs of the transport corporations.

In a written reply to a question by Thippanna Kamakanoor during the Zero Hour, the Minister said: “Considering the financial condition of the corporations and the overall increase in fuel prices over the years to ₹11.27 per litre, it is essential that the fares be hiked.”

“Fare revisions are done once in four years. However, we have revised this time after six years,” he said. Replying to another question on the demand to consider the employees of transport corporations as government employees, the Minister said the administrative and financial aspects relating to the issue are being reviewed.

Replying to another question by Y.A. Narayanswamy, who attributed bus accidents to use of substandard spare parts, Mr. Savadi said if concrete information on the allegation was provided along with documents, he will initiate action against those involved.

Asserting that it was difficult for the department to give free bus passes to all students and not just those belonging to the SC, ST communities, the Minister pointed out that all the four transport corporations were running under loss.

Replying to JD(S) Member Marithibbe Gowda, he said the State government was yet to release ₹3,000 crore to the Transport Department towards free bus pass.