Minister Patil seeks cooperation from people

Minister for Information and Public Relations C.C. Patil addressing a press conference after a review meeting in Gadag on Monday.

HUBBALLI

03 May 2021 22:02 IST

While the impact of the second wave of the pandemic has been severe in the State, the situation in Gadag district is under control and people should cooperate with the district administration by adhering to COVID-19 protocol, Minister for Information and Public Relations and district in-charge for Gadag C.C. Patil has said.

He was speaking to presspersons after holding a review meeting on the pandemic with elected representatives and officials in Gadag on Monday.

Mr. Patil said that as per a report from experts, there is a likelihood of an increase in the rate of infection till May 15 and it is crucial that citizens took all precautions and avoided coming out of their houses.

The Minister said that while there is no scarcity of oxygen in Gadag district, as a precautionary measure discussions are on to get supply of jumbo oxygen cylinders from small-scale industries.

To a query, he clarified that government hospitals in the district have adequate supply of Remdesivir injection, while the supply to private hospitals is not as per demand. An industrialist has come forward to supply free oxygen to the district and the government’s approval is awaited on the proposal. In addition to the existing beds in the District Hospital, an additional 100 beds will be made available, he said.

Extra burden

The Minister said that there is an extra burden on the hospital staff of Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and to reduce that, taluk health officials have been directed to arrange required treatment in the taluk hospitals. COVID care centres are being set up in the taluks of the district making available a total of 900 beds for COVID-19 patients. These centres will be monitored by nodal officers, he said.

Member of Parliament Shivakumar Udasi, Member of Legislative Assembly Kalakappa Bandi, Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M. Sundaresh Babu, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bharat S., Superintendent of Police Yatish N. and others attended the review meeting.