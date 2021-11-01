Minister, MLAs to meet CM for relief on Mysuru deluge

MYSURU

01 November 2021 19:43 IST

Somashekar inspects site atop Chamundi Hills where the road had caved in following heavy rains recently

Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S.T. Somashekar on Monday inspected the site atop Chamundi Hills where the road had caved in recently following heavy rains and said he would discuss with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai the devastation caused by the downpour in the city.

The MLAs and other elected representatives will bring to the notice of the Chief Minister the havoc caused, seeking relief from the government, during the meeting, he added.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by him, the Minister said the extent of damage and the relief measures that are necessary to be taken will be explained to the Chief Minister.

The officials told the Minister that two persons died and five heads of livestock succumbed to the rain fury in the district in October. As many as 1,249 houses were damaged, including 34 in October.

The officials said 67 primary school buildings and 33 PHC buildings were damaged, as also crops on 147.96 acres and horticulture crops on 214.97 acres.

The meeting discussed permanent measures to be taken for preventing the entry of rainwater into households located in low-lying areas as a lot of houses in the city were flooded with clogged drains overflowing.

The Minister told the officials to step up efforts to reach out assistance to the next of kin of those who died due to COVID-19. The MLAs should also get in touch with the bereaved families and persuade them to submit relevant documents for receiving the ex-gratia announced by the government to the victims of COVID-19.

“I have spoken about the Chamundi Hills incident with the PWD Minister. The Minister is expected to visit after Deepavali.All possible steps will be taken to restore the road. I have told the MLAs of Mysuru to accompany him while meeting the CM,” Mr. Somashekar told reporters.

