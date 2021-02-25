Minister interacts with Belur residents

Hassan

25 February 2021 20:07 IST

At public grievances redressal programme, Gopalaiah sets deadline for providing benefits

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah interacted with hundreds of residents of Belur taluk on Thursday and instructed the officers to resolve their grievances within a short span of time. The district administration had organised the public grievances redressal programme on the premises of Government Pre-University College in Belur.

Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, received applications from the public and assured them their demands would be fulfilled. A majority of the applications were related to the Revenue Department. The Minister told officers of the department to process the applications by next Monday.

“The officers should not delay providing the eligible candidates with social security benefits. The applicants need not keep visiting offices to get pension amount.”

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said he would hold a similar meeting next month in Sakleshpur. The objective of the meetings was to deliver the benefits of the government’s schemes to the needy in a short span of time.

He also warned officers of strict action if they failed to process the applications received in the meeting within the stipulated time.

Along with resolving the problems faced by the public, health check-up camps would be held as part of the programme. The public should make better use of the facility, he said.

Belur MLA K.S. Lingesh said the meeting organised by the district administration was helpful in resolving public grievances. The officers should respond to the problems and work towards resolving them at their level itself.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said the taluk-level committees to land grants for bagair hukum cultivators had been constituted. The committees would dispose of the applications pending before them. Similarly, the Revenue Department would give proper attention towards providing suitable land for graveyards in all villages.

The departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, RDPR and Health had put up stalls to spread awareness among the public about the schemes offered by them. The police too had a stall on road safety measures and emergency services provided by the department.

Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda, ZP Chief Executive officer B.A. Paramesh and others were present.