Minister faces people’s wrath

Belagavi

19 October 2020 01:10 IST

Flood-affected farmers questioned the delay in the arrival of district in-charge Minister Shashikala Jolle to rain-ravaged villages in Vijayapura district on Sunday.

When the Minister visited Chadachan-Umarani Cross, women farmers asked her why she did not come earlier to direct officers to take up relief measures. She said that she was suffering from COVID-19 and that she was forced to stay home. “I was also suffering from some other disease and was unable to move. Doctors had asked me to not to travel till the second test. I have also been asked not to speak much,’’ she said. “I am deeply concerned about farmers. I may not have been here physically, but I was always with you in spirit,’’ she said.

Rathnavva, a woman who had lost her crops and suffered damage to her house, said that she had nothing left in her house. “I don’t have anything to eat,” she said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that she would instruct officers to ensure that such persons were given food and placed in relief centres. When the Minister tried to reprimand the Chadachan Tahsildar for not updating her on important developments, the people came in support of the officer. “Please don’t say anything to him, he has helped us escape the flooded areas,” they said.

Ms. Jolle went to other villages after speaking for a few minutes with the officers.