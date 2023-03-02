ADVERTISEMENT

Minimum autorickshaw fare revised in Hassan

March 02, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Regional Transport Authority meeting being held in Hassan on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and others are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Regional Transport Authority, which met in Hassan on Thursday, resolved to fix ₹30 as the minimum autorickshaw fare for the first one-and-a-half kilometres and ₹15 per subsequent kilometre. The existing fare is ₹20 and ₹10, respectively.

M.S. Archana, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, who chaired the meeting, said that the decision was taken after listening to the opinions of autorickshaw owners and drivers.

The representatives of autorickshaw drivers and owners had demanded a minimum fare of ₹40 and ₹20 per kilometre. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, however, intervened and proposed ₹30 for the first 1.5 km, followed by ₹15 per km. This was accepted by the DC as well. The new rates will come into effect after an order is issued by the district administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The SP told the autorickshaw owners and drivers not to harass the public by charging them more than the fixed amount. Officers of KSRTC, Road Transport Department and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US