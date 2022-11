November 25, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The district administration inspected the works taken up under MGNREGA in T.Narsipur taluk on Wednesday. The works pertained to lake development project under Amrit Sarovar scheme. The authorities also inspected the kalyani of a temple in Madapura village and instructed the staff to take up afforestation with the help of Forest Department officials. A few works taken up in the Talakadu Gram Panchayat limits were also inspected.