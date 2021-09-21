Memory Walk to highlight issues related to Alzheimer’s

Mysuru

21 September 2021 19:36 IST

Memory Walk, a silent rally, was taken out in Mysuru on Tuesday to create awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

The Mysuru chapter of Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India (ARDSI), which had organized the event, said Alzheimer’s disease, which is caused by abnormal brain tissue changes, was the most common cause of dementia and accounted for 50 to 60 per cent of all cases.

For at least the last 15 years, a majority of the people with dementia worldwide have been living in developing regions of the world. “They account already for over 60 per cent of all cases; by 2040 this proportion will rise to 71 per cent”, President of ARDSI, Mysuru chapter, Hanumanthachar Joshi, said in a statement here.

“Research has shown that most people with dementia live in their own homes and are cared for by a female caregiver, usually a spouse or a daughter, and that caring is associated with substantial psychological and financial strain”, the statement said.

The Mysuru chapter of ARDSI was established in 2012 to cater to the needs of Alzheimer’s disease patients and their caregivers. The World Alzheimer’s month is observed in Septemberto sensitise the general public on the disease.

The walk was among the series of events conducted by ARDSI, Mysuru chapter, in association with Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy, Apna Desh, People’s Association for Geriatric Empowerment (PAGE), JSS Hospitals, Viveka Hospital, and Association of Community Pharmacists of India, Mysuru

A host of students also took part in the silent rally, which was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in front of the palace.