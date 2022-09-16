Mega legal awareness programme in Yadgir

ADVERTISEMENT

District and Session Court judge Nandakumar B. has directed officials to make arrangements for holding a mega legal awareness programme which is scheduled to be held in Yadgir on September 24.

Chairing the preparatory meeting with officials of various government departments, Mr. Nandakumar said that for the first time, five judges, including from the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka, would be participating in the mega legal awareness programme to be held at the Convention Hall of Gescom near Hosalli Cross in the city.

He asked the officials to make arrangements without any lapses. The judge also said that exhibition stalls on the projects coming under the various departments ahould be set up and pamphlets on the projects should be made available for distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked the officials to ensure that all the facilities for eligible candidates should be provided on the spot, particularly for those responding to social security projects. “Therefore, zilla panchayat, child right Act, Agriculture, Horticulture, Women and Child Development and other related departments should be prepared to extend benefits,” he said.

The departments should exhibit photos of the development works they had executed in a year and facilities to be extended to the residents of two villages which had remained backward.

ZP CEO Amaresh Naik, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol, Civil Judge ( Senior Division) Ravindra Honnalli, Civil Judge and member-secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Sahil Ahmed Kunnibhavi, Dy.SP Lokayukta Mohammad Ismail and president of the Yadgir District Bar Association C.S. Malipatil and others were present.