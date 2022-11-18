Meeting for preparations for Datta Jayanti

November 18, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Hassan

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, on Friday, conducted a meeting with officers on the preparations for Datta Jayanti to be held between December 6 and 8. The DC has instructed officers to make all arrangements necessary for the smooth conduct of the event with cooperation of organisations joining the celebrations.

The DC has said the leaders of the organisations should share information about the number of participants, vehicles and the route of the procession to be taken out during the event well in advance with the district administration. The police would be deployed at Bababudangiri where Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah is located. Roads leading to Bababudangiri, Mullayyanagiri and Seethalayyanagiri would be repaired to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

The DC directed the officials to set up a hospital at the shrine and depute medical staff. He also gave instructions for proper arrangements for drinking water supply and power supply to the shrine.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu, Additional SP G. Krishnamurthy, Additional DC B.R. Roopa and representatives of pro-Hindutva organisations attended the meeting.