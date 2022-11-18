Meeting for preparations for Datta Jayanti

November 18, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, on Friday, conducted a meeting with officers on the preparations for Datta Jayanti to be held between December 6 and 8. The DC has instructed officers to make all arrangements necessary for the smooth conduct of the event with cooperation of organisations joining the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DC has said the leaders of the organisations should share information about the number of participants, vehicles and the route of the procession to be taken out during the event well in advance with the district administration. The police would be deployed at Bababudangiri where Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah is located. Roads leading to Bababudangiri, Mullayyanagiri and Seethalayyanagiri would be repaired to ensure smooth flow of the traffic.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

The DC directed the officials to set up a hospital at the shrine and depute medical staff. He also gave instructions for proper arrangements for drinking water supply and power supply to the shrine.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu, Additional SP G. Krishnamurthy, Additional DC B.R. Roopa and representatives of pro-Hindutva organisations attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US