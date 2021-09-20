Meaningful Srirangapatna Dasara this year

Mysuru

20 September 2021 18:34 IST

Jamboo Savari, cultural programmes, sporting events planned

The Srirangapatna Dasara will be celebrated in a meaningful manner on October 9, 10 and 11 this year, according to Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is also the Minister in charge of Mandya district.

A meeting was held on the celebration of Srirangapatna Dasara at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, according a press statement issued by Mandya district administration.

The Jamboo Savari is scheduled to be held on October 9 and discussions will be held with Forest Department and Veterinary Department to facilitate the participation of elephants in the programme.

The main streets of Srirangapatna town and government offices will be illuminated during the festivities while directions will be issued to officials to ensure proper power supply.

Officials will also be instructed to spruce up the places of tourist interest and ensure that basic amenities are in place at the venues. Arrangements will be made to hold water sports and offer boating facilities at Keretonnur in Pandavapura and KRS backwaters during the festival.

Sporting activities such as kabaddi and wrestling will be organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

The Department of Kannada and Culture will hold cultural and folk art programmes besides poets’ conference to encourage rural talent.

People who have made contributions in different fields, besides offering service during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be felicitated.

An exhibition will be held to provide a platform for various government departments to publicise their programmes and create awareness among the public.

A health camp will be organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, which will create awareness about the measures necessary for prevention of third wave of COVID-19 by following precautions such as wearing of mask, maintaining social distance and use of sanitisers.