MDMA worth ₹10 lakh seized, three arrested

Mangaluru

07 June 2021 00:49 IST

The city police have arrested three persons hailing from Uppal in Manjeshwar of Kerala on the charge of drug peddling. The police seized 170g of MDMA worth ₹10 lakh from the accused on Thursday.

The police have given the names of the accused as Mohammed Munaf, Mohammed Muzambil, and Ahmed Masooq.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Friday that the accused were allegedly bringing MDMA from Hassan in a car. The accused had procured MDMA from an African national.

Advertising

Advertising

On a tip-off, a team of policemen led by Konaje Sub-Inspector of Police Sharanappa Bhandary apprehended the accused near Mangaluru University.

Mr. Kumar said the arrested persons were into drug peddling and were active in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Kasaragod of Kerala.

Mohammed Munaf was studying a degree course, while Masooq worked in a sports utility shop. Muzambil worked in a hotel. All the three were in Bengaluru and they had got in touch the African national in Bengaluru. The police are on the lookout for the African national, he said.