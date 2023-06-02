ADVERTISEMENT

MD of EdTech firm arrested for cheating job aspirants

June 02, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Bengaluru

A 40-year-old managing director of a private institute was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating over 1800 people promising a course of data science, training, and placement.

The accused, arrested by the Jayanagar police, had set up an institute called geek learn EdTech services, in Jayanagar 6th block, and enrolled over 1800 students to the course ..

The accused misused the documents of the students, and got education loan from different firms, and cheated them .

The accused also locked down the firm soon after, without providing scholarships to the students as promised nor provided any training or placement.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the MD , Kamalapuram Srinivasa Kalyan from Kanakapura and arrested him under cheating and fraud and criminal breach of trust.

The police are looking for the other accused involved in the racket and have also seized the documents from the firm for further investigation.

