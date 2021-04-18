MCC withdraws nod to hold religious festivals

Mangaluru

18 April 2021 01:05 IST

Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Akshy Sridhar on Saturday said the corporation has withdrawn the permission given earlier to organise religious festivals in the jurisdiction of the corporation with immediate effect.

Holding religious functions and festivals have been banned in the corporation limits, he said in a release.

He said staff of hotels, bar and restaurants who come in contact with online delivery persons, staff of malls, supermarkets and marriage halls, drivers of buses and autorickshaws should get themselves tested for COVID-19 every fortnight.

Advertising

Advertising

Permission for organising marriages and birthdays will be given as per guidelines of the government.