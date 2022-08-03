MCC urges consumers to clear outstanding water tax 

August 03, 2022 18:17 IST

One-time interest waiver offered for domestic consumers

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has renewed its appeal to the citizens to avail of the interest-waiver scheme on water dues in a bid to mop up its revenue collection.

The interest waiver has come into force from July 15 and will remain in force for six months. Mayor Sunanda Palanetra had recently stated that the water dues had run up to ₹146 crore apart from ₹74 crore by way of interest and the total outstanding dues payable to the MCC was ₹220 crore.

But notwithstanding the announcement of the interest on waiver in July the response was lukewarm and it has been attributed to lack of adequate publicity.

Hence the cash-strapped MCC has appealed to the domestic consumers to utilise this one-time interest waiver scheme and clear their outstanding bills.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy told media persons here on Wednesday that though the scheme came into force from July 15 consequent to approval by the MCC council, the public is not aware of it. He said the revenue collection is hardly ₹20 lakh ever since the scheme was introduced.

Mr.Reddy said interest would be waived off for those who pay the outstanding amount in full.

But he said that this was only applicable for domestic consumers and those who have commercial connections are not eligible for it. ‘’We have given all options to the citizens to clear the bills including by way of cash or electronic transfer using UPI to the meter reader at one’s doorsteps’’, Mr.Reddy added.

Mysuru receives about 270 MLD of water and the demand is increasing but this is not reflected in the water tax collected by the MCC. Apart from domestic consumers, even commercial outlets have run up arrears but they are not eligible for interest waiver.