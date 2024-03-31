Mass yoga held as a campaign to create awareness on trafficking

March 31, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Scores of yoga practitioners in the city rolled out their mats and performed yoga asanas as part of a campaign to help create public awareness on human trafficking, on Sunday.

Organised by Odanadi, an NGO engaged in the rehabilitation of women and children rescued from trafficking since the last three decades, the event was held in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple adjoining the palace.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra inaugurated the yoga stops trafficking campaign and said that it was the duty of every citizen to act as a watch dog and alert authorities if they come across instances of human trafficking.

Mr. Rajendra said in an unequal society the poor and the vulnerable could be susceptible to violation of rights. Hence, every citizen should be on guard to be the eyes and ears of the administration and bring such instances to its notice.

The organisers said the destiny of a nation can be safe only if its women and children enjoy safety and security and hence it was the responsibility of every citizen to be aware of the scourge of human trafficking.

Odanadi Seva Samsthe has been conducting Yoga Stops Trafficking event since the last 15 years and it has garnered traction in many parts of the world to draw attention to the issue of human trafficking and help combat it.

