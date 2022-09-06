Many schools switch to online classes; some declare holiday

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy downpour, which resulted in submerging of several areas mostly in Bengaluru city, forced many schools and colleges to declare holiday or shift back to online classes.

Heavy rains have lashed the city unabatedly since Sunday night, particularly in south eastern parts of the city, including areas like Bellandur, Marathahalli, Vartur, Kalkere, and Bidarallli.

In several cases, roads leading to schools and colleges were waterlogged and remained inaccessible to students and staff. Many private school managements have declared holiday since Monday and some even shifted to online classes for the next one week considering the weather forecast predicting heavy rains for the next few days.

Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School, located in Varthur, told The Hindu: “The downpour in the last few days has thrown life out of gear. The school being in the vicinity of one among the worst hit parts of the city, has chosen to migrate to online classes until Thursday, keeping in mind the safety of the students and staff. The call for reverting back to offline classes shall be made on Thursday after assessing the situation.”

Shweta Sastri, MD, Canadian International School, said: “Last week, when the government ordered school closure due to rains, we immediately switched to online classes. We will be open unless mandated by the government otherwise.”

Meanwhile, Bengaluru district administration has extended the holiday to Wednesday for schools and colleges of Bengaluru East taluk, K.R. Puram South zone-4. “Eastern parts of Bengaluru have been highly affected by rain and the rain continued on Tuesday evening. Therefore, we decided to extended the holiday to Wednesday for schools and colleges in that taluk,” said K. Srinivas, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban District.