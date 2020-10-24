Manipal cancer centre celebrates 2nd anniversary

Mangaluru

24 October 2020 23:42 IST

The Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Care Centre (MCCCC) of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, celebrated its second anniversary on Friday.

With departments medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiation oncology, paediatric oncology, and palliative medicine, the MCCCC provides comprehensive cancer treatment, said a release. Chairman of Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Sudharshan Ballal, launched an oncology electronic medical record system for MCCCC. MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. (Dr) M.D. Venkatesh launched breast cancer app “PINK” developed by the marketing department of the hospital. MAHE Pro Vice-Chancellor P.L.N.G. Rao launched “Donate Life” app. CEO of Cancer Australia, professor Dorothy Keefe, and MAHE Pro-Chancellor H.S. Ballal participated.

The Shiradi Sai Baba Cancer Hospital and Research Institute of the hospital was set up 29 years ago and was reconstituted as MCCCC two years ago.

