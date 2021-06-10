Mangaluru-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express to be reintroduced from June 15

MANGALURU

The Railways has decided to reintroduce Train Nos. 02620/02619 Mangaluru Central-Mumbai Lokmaya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha fully reserved daily superfast special with effect from June 15 and June 16 respectively.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said Train No. 02620 would leave Central at 12.40 p.m. from June 15 to June 30 to reach LTT at 6.35 a.m. the next day. Train No. 02619 would leave LTT at 3.20 p.m. from June 16 to July 1 to reach Central at 10.10 a.m. the next day.

The trains have commercial halts at Suratkal, Mulki, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, Karwar, Madgaon Jn., Kudal, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Panvel and Thane stations. They would have two 2-tier AC, three 3-tier AC, 10 sleeper class, five second sitting and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches, all LHB.

All norms of State and Central governments regarding COVID-19 including social distancing and sanitisation should be followed in trains and at the railway stations.

Periodicity extended

The Railways has extended the periodicity of Jabalpur-Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly superfast special express till August.

A release from Palakkad Division of Southern Railway here said Train No. 02197 Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly superfast special will leave Coimbatore at 3.30 p.m. on Mondays with effect from June 14 to August 2 to reach Jabalpur at 8.45 a.m. on Wednesday with eight services.

Train No. 02198 Jabalpur-Coimbatore weekly superfast special leaves Jabalpur at 11.50 p.m. on Fridays with effect from June 11 to July 30 to reach Coimbatore at 5.10 p.m. on Sundays with eight services.

The train would have one AC 2-Tier coach, five AC 3-Tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.