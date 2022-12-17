Mangaluru cooker blast accused shifted to burns ward in Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru

December 17, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

He suffered 45% burns after the explosive he was carrying in pressure cooker exploded in autorickshaw on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19

The Hindu Bureau

The photo of Mohammed Shariq with a rigged pressure cooker found on his phone. | Photo Credit: file photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 17, Saturday, shifted Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the cooker bomb blast case of Mangaluru, to the Mahabodhi Burns Ward in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors, who refused to reveal any details about his treatment, confirmed that the accused was brought to Victoria Hospital under heavy police protection.

The accused had suffered 45% burns after the explosive he was carrying in a pressure cooker exploded in an autorickshaw at Nagori on the outskirts of Mangaluru on November 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The autorickshaw driver, who was also injured in the blast, is under treatment at Mangaluru. Sources said the accused is likely to be taken to NIA facility in Bengaluru for questioning later.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US