Man who faked robbery arrested

January 20, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chamarajpet police have arrested a person who faked a robbery and lodged a complaint alleging a gang of robbers attacked him and fled with ₹10 lakh, which he had instead swindled under the garb of a robbery.

Moolaram, who runs a shoe shop, was tasked with collecting money from multiple shopkeepers and handing it over to moneylender Ramesh. On January 13 night, he walked into Chamarajpet police station with injuries on his arms and alleged a gang of bike borne robbers had waylaid him, attacked him with blades, and snatched the bag with ₹10 lakh cash he was supposed to deliver to Ramesh. 

However, the police grew suspicious of Moolaram due to the inconsistencies in his account, sources said. He spilled the beans under sustained interrogation that he had suffered huge losses in his business and so he faked the robbery. He led the police to the ₹10 lakh he had hidden in the godown of his shoe shop. 

