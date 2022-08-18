Man sent to jail for assault

Man sent to jail for assaultKALABURAGI
The III JMFC Court on Wednesday sentenced Rajkumar Govan to three years and four months rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him for grievously assaulting his neighbour in Kalaburagi in February 2020.
A complaint was lodged by the victim at Raghvendra Nagar Police Station on February 13, 2020. As per the complaint, the accused, Rajkumar Govan, picked up a quarrel with his neighbour after raising objections that the victim’s staircase has been constructed attached to his compound wall and assaulted him.
Advocate Jayashree argued on behalf of the complainant.
