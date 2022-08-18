Man sent to jail for assault

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 18, 2022 18:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The III JMFC Court on Wednesday sentenced Rajkumar Govan to three years and four months rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him for grievously assaulting his neighbour in Kalaburagi in February 2020.

A complaint was lodged by the victim at Raghvendra Nagar Police Station on February 13, 2020. As per the complaint, the accused, Rajkumar Govan, picked up a quarrel with his neighbour after raising objections that the victim’s staircase has been constructed attached to his compound wall and assaulted him.

Advocate Jayashree argued on behalf of the complainant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app