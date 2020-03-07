Man killed in dispute over drawing water from canal

Shivamogga

07 March 2020 00:17 IST

A person was murdered and five others assaulted over a dispute over the drawing of water from a canal to some agricultural land in Bhadrapura village of Bhadravati taluk on Thursday night.

According to the police, the deceased is Kariyappa, 55, a resident of the same village. Five others, including Manohar, son of the deceased, were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised.

As many as 10 persons — Parameshappa, Ramesh, Jagadeesh, Manjappa, Sanjay, Gowtham, Abhishek, Sharath, Vikram, and Kruthika — have been arrested by the police on the charges of murder and assault. Kariyappa and Parameshappa had a dispute over the issue of drawing water from the canal for irrigating the standing crops on their agricultural plots. On Thursday night, a verbal argument ensued between the duo, and eventually things escalated. In a complaint lodged with the police, it is alleged that Manohar and four others who came to the rescue of Kariyappa were assaulted by the arrested persons.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village in large numbers to maintain peace and order. Three persons were murdered over a land dispute in the same village on July 15, 2013.