Man arrested for murdering wife over trivial row

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 27, 2022 21:40 IST

The Begur police cracked the murder case of a 40-year-old homemaker who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sangeetha, wife of Manu, a private firm employee. The Begur police suspected that she was murdered due to some rivalry or for gain. But circumstantial evidence led them to suspect her husband Manu.

The police picked up Manu and a detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime. Manu told the police that he married Sangeetha nine months ago fought with her frequently over trivial matters.

The couple had an argument on Sunday after Manu demanded food be prepared on the occasion of ‘Pitru Paksha’ (a ritual to pay homage to ancestors through food offerings) but Sangeetha refused.

Enraged, Manu strangulated her and later created a scene that led the police to believe someone had killed her while she was alone at home. However, the police questioned the neighbours and found out about the fight hours before the murder.

The accused has been booked under murder and attempt to destroy evidence, said C.K. Baba, DCP, south-east division.

