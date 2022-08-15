Madhuswamy should resign immediately: Muniratna

ADVERTISEMENT

The purported conversation of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy that the government is not functioning but only being managed, which has embarrassed the government, took a new twist with his Cabinet colleague and Horticulture Minister Munirathna seeking his resignation.

While Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar, whose name had cropped up in Mr. Madhuswamy’s telephone conversation that had been leaked to the media on Saturday, had slammed Mr. Madhuswamy, he received support from Mr. Muniratna on Monday. The conversation of Mr. Madhuswamy with one Bhaskar, who is a resident of Channapatna, on the problems in crop loan renewal in VSSN Bank, had gone viral, embarrassing the government.

To an appeal from Mr. Bhaskar to rectify, the Minister is heard saying: “The government is not functioning. With elections eight months, it is only being managed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at Kolar, Mr. Muniratna said: “Mr. Madhuswamy should resign immediately for making such statements. He is part of the government and part of all discussions in the government and the Cabinet. If the government is being managed as per his statement, it will also apply to him.” Stating that it is wrong on his part to make such statements being in a responsible position, he said Mr. Madhuswamy can resign and make such statements. “Such statements does not augur well for his stature.”

To another question, Mr. Muniratna maintained that the government will complete its full term. “In case there is an early election, we are ready to face it as well.”

Incidentally, both Mr. Somashekar and Mr. Muniratna were part of ‘Operation Kamala’ in which 17 legislators, switched political loyalties resulting in toppling the 14-month coalition government led by then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in 2019.

Mr. Muniratna’s comments are being seen as an attempt by those who came to the BJP from other parties to send a political message that they are united.