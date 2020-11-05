Lufthansa flight makes emergency landing after take-off at KIA

Bengaluru

05 November 2020 14:51 IST

A Lufthansa flight (LH755) made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) due to a technical snag. The incident happened on Thursday morning. The Frankfurt-bound flight developed the snag after take-off and returned back.

“Lufthansa flight LH755 from Bengaluru to Frankfurt has returned to Bengaluru Airport shortly after take-off due to technical reasons. For Lufthansa, safety has top priority at all times in flight operations. At no point was there any risk for the guests and the crew. The aircraft landed normally at 7a.m. local time. Lufthansa will rebook all passengers to other flights as soon as possible,” a response from the airline states.

