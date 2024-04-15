Lokayukta police arrest two officials of Shivamogga’s agricultural university

April 15, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

Karnataka Lokayukta police, on Monday, arrested two officials of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a contractor.

The arrested are Lohit Prashant Kumar, assistant executive engineer, and Girish G.R., account assistant at the university. The police recovered a bribe of ₹30,000 from them.

Sunil, a contractor based in Shivamogga, had filed a complaint with Karnataka Lokayukta Police that the accused demanded a bribe of ₹40,000 from him to clear the fixed deposit he paid against the civil work he executed for the university.

Prakash, Lokayukta Inspector, is conducting the investigation. The operation to arrest the accused was conducted as per the guidance of Lokayukta SP Manjunath Chowdhari, according to a press release.

