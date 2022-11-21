Lokayukta police arrest Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat member

November 21, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Hassan

Harish K.C. burnt the cash he received when he noticed the Lokayukta police entering his place

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Lokayukta Police arrested Harish K.C., member of Joga-Kargal Town Panchayat while accepting a bribe on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Shivamogga Lokayukta police, on Monday, arrested Harish K.C., a member of Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat in Sagar taluk, while accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from a chicken stall owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the accused burnt the currency notes by placing them on the gas stove, as he noticed the Lokayukta Police entering his place soon after accepting the bribe amount.

K. Ahmed Abdul Baki had been running a chicken stall at Jog Falls for the last 15 years, without a licence from the local body. The town panchayat had asked him to close the shop orally. He submitted an application seeking a licence on Novemeber 14. However his application was not honoured by the local body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He approached Harish K.C, the representative of his ward to help to get the licence. The member demanded a monthly bribe of ₹ 3,000 to ensure his shop run without any trouble.

Instead of monthly payment, Ahmed Abdul offered to pay ₹ 50,000 at one go, to which Harish agreed.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

Later, Abdul complained to the Lokayukta Police about the member’s demand. He went to Harish’s place and handed over the cash on Monday. Within minutes, the Lokayukta Police reached the spot. As the accused noticed the police entering his house, he rushed to the kitchen with cash and burnt it.

The trap was conducted by DySP N.Mruthyunjaya, Police Inspector H.M. Jagannath and other staff. The accused has been arrested, said N. Vasudevarama, SP, Lokayukta, Chitradurga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US