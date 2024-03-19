Lok Sabha polls: 1,994 centenarian voters to cast their ballot in Mysuru

March 19, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Nearly 2,000 centenarians are eligible to cast their ballot in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in Mysuru district.

Out of 1,994 centenarian voters in the district, 1,245 are women and 749 are men. The highest number of centenarian voters is in H.D. Kote, followed by Hunsur. The least is in Narasimharaja. The centenarians, like the last Assembly polls, can vote from home.

In 11 Assembly constituencies that come under Mysuru district, there is only one transgender voter aged between 85 and 99. The 11 constituencies and the number of centenarian voters are: Krishnaraja (208), Chamaraja (164), Narasimharaja (76), Chamundeshwari (197), Hunsur (230), H.D. Kote (240), Periyapatna (131), K.R. Nagar (156), Nanjangud (191), Varuna (216), and T. Narasipura (185).

According to data sourced from the Mysuru district administration, the district has 41,617 senior citizens who are aged between 85 and 99, and are eligible to vote. The highest number of senior citizen voters are in Krishnaraja (5,880), followed by 4,708 voters in Chamaraja, and 4,409 voters in Chamundeshwari.

Out of 41,617 voters in the 85-99 age category, 23,075 are women and 18,541 are men. The number of voters in 85-99 year category are: 2,664 in Periyapatna, 3,551 in K.R. Nagar, 3,698 in Hunsur, 3,473 in H.D. Kote, 3,671 in Nanjangud, 4,409 in Chamundeshwari, 5,880 in Krishnaraja, 4,708 in Chamaraja, 2,857 in Narasimharaja, 3,565 in Varuna, and 3,141 in T. Narasipura.

