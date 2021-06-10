Lockdown to be extended in Hassan by a week

Hassan

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah has said that lockdown will be extended for one more week in Hassan, considering the number of fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported every day.

Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in-charge of the district, on Thursday told media that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has suggested an extension of lockdown in the district. “The number of fresh cases has been coming down from the last week. It will come down further if lockdown is extended,” he said.

The second phase of doctors visit to villages has been launched. All infected people will be admitted to COVID-19 Care Centres, he said.

The Minister took part in a video conference conducted by the Chief Minister earlier in the day. Mr. Yediyurappa will be visiting Hassan on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation in the district.