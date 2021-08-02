Lobbying on for Cabinet berths in Kalaburagi legislators

Kalaburagi

02 August 2021 00:08 IST

Many Bharatiya Janata Party legislators from Kalyana Karnataka region who were not been included in the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet have kept their fingers crossed and are eagerly waiting for the party high command’s decision.

Though BJP candidates won five out of nine segments in the last Assembly elections, the region failed to get any representation in the Yediyurappa Cabinet.

Though a few MLAs and MLCs from Kalaburagi district have started lobbying for Cabinet berths, it is mainly the names of Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA for Kalaburagi South, and Rajkumar Patil Telkur, MLA for Sedam, that are doing the rounds on social media and in political circles. Supporters of both have been busy trying to convince the central and State leadership to give them ministerial berths.