LNG pipeline will help improve ease of living: PM

MANGALURU

06 January 2021 01:52 IST

Modi inaugurates Kochi–Mangaluru gas pipeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Kochi–Koottanad–Mangaluru natural gas pipeline would improve the ease of living of people in Karnataka and Kerala.

After inaugurating the newly laid pipeline by GAIL India Ltd., through videoconferencing, Mr. Modi said the day marked an important milestone for the two States not just because they were being connected through the pipeline, but also because of the exponential changes it could bring about in normal life.

Mr. Modi said, “Dedication of the Kochi–Mangaluru natural gas pipeline of GAIL is part of our journey to move towards ‘One nation, one gas grid’. Clean energy is important for a better future. This pipeline will help improve clean energy access.” He said rapid expansion of gas-based economy was a must to achieve self-reliant India and cited this as the reason behind the government’s push for ‘One nation, one gas grid’.

Mr. Modi said the pipeline would reduce the expenses of the poor, middle class, and entrepreneurs. He said the pipeline would become the base of the gas distribution system and form the base of the CNG-based transport system in many cities en route.

All these would have a direct impact on environment akin to planting of millions of trees, he said.

In return, people’s health would improve and their spends on healthcare would reduce, the Prime Minister said. The pipeline construction had created 1.2 million man-days of work and it would continue to generate more and more employment in different sectors, including power, fertilizer, and petrochemical.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said nearly four lakh houses would get piped natural gas supply for domestic cooking while several industries and the automobiles would get clean fuel through the pipeline. Bengaluru too was getting natural gas after the completion of the Dhabol–Bengaluru pipeline, he said.

Stating that his government had kept the electoral promise of ensuring pipeline’s completion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan added that GAIL had to stop the work in September 2014 following several obstacles. The government ensured all those issues were sorted out, he said. Northern Kerala would witness exponential development with the pipeline, he added.