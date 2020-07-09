Listen to experts to protect people, HDK tells government

Bengaluru

09 July 2020 22:53 IST

Merely holding meetings among themselves will not help, he says

Slamming the State government for spending time merely on meetings and firefighting differences between Ministers, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to adhere to expert suggestions in management of COVID-19 pandemic that has gone out of control.

His comments come in the light of the State government announcing appointment of eight Ministers to each of the eight BBMP zones to coordinate the pandemic control exercise in the city.

“Ministers are now acknowledging that there have been failures. The Chief Minister is also showing signs of helplessness over containing the pandemic. Nobody expected that he will show helplessness. We have to understand where we have gone wrong. The government must listen to experts to protect people,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said in a 11-minute video released to the media.

He said that over the last three months, the government spent time on meetings. “The Chief Minister should tell us what has been the outcome of these meetings. Merely holding meetings will not help. Over the last three months, CM and ministers have been holding meetings. Now people have started feeling that it is only talking.”

The former Chief Minister also clarified that he was not in favour of attacking the government on the alleged financial irregularities or shortcomings, but the Opposition has to offer cooperation during this crisis.

‘Take Congress leaders on board’

In a message to the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders to offer their cooperation to the government, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy suggested to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take Congress leaders on board on all committees and taskforces that could also bring transparency. Without referring the name of Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said: “Leader of the Opposition should also cooperate with the government. We can question the government on financial irregularities at a later stage.” The government should also take Congress leaders into confidence and “take their approval” in decisions that are made, he said.