List of hospitals in Karnataka with COVID beds

Bengaluru

03 July 2020 15:36 IST

With several cases of COVID patients being refused beds in private hospitals being reported, Kthe arnataka government has put out a list of private hospitals with dedicated beds for COVID patients.

Here is a list of hospitals published by the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. People can visit:

www.arogya.karnataka.gov.in/sast