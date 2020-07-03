KarnatakaBengaluru 03 July 2020 15:36 IST
List of hospitals in Karnataka with COVID beds
Updated: 03 July 2020 15:36 IST
With several cases of COVID patients being refused beds in private hospitals being reported, Kthe arnataka government has put out a list of private hospitals with dedicated beds for COVID patients.
Here is a list of hospitals published by the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust. People can visit:
www.arogya.karnataka.gov.in/sast
