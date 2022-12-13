LHB coaches for more trains from Mysuru

December 13, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Trains from Mysuru to Tuticorin and Mayiladuturai will get LHB coaches

The Hindu Bureau

More trains originating from Mysuru will have Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches making the passenger experience better and travel more comfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rake of Train No. 16236 Mysuru – Tuticorin Express will comprise LHB coaches, in place of conventional coaches, for the journey originating in Mysuru on December 14. Train No. 16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Express will be run with LHB coaches for the journey originating in Tuticorin on December 15.

Train No. 16232 Mysuru – Mayiladuturai Express will be run with LHB coaches on December 16 from Mysuru and on December 17 from Mayiladuturai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The above-mentioned trains will run with a revised composition of LHB coaches. The train will comprise one AC two-tier coach, 3 AC three-tier coaches, 13 second class sleeper coaches, 2 second class Antyodaya coaches and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans-with-generator.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US