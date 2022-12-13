LHB coaches for more trains from Mysuru

December 13, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - MYSURU

More trains originating from Mysuru will have Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches making the passenger experience better and travel more comfortable.

The rake of Train No. 16236 Mysuru – Tuticorin Express will comprise LHB coaches, in place of conventional coaches, for the journey originating in Mysuru on December 14. Train No. 16235 Tuticorin – Mysuru Express will be run with LHB coaches for the journey originating in Tuticorin on December 15.

Train No. 16232 Mysuru – Mayiladuturai Express will be run with LHB coaches on December 16 from Mysuru and on December 17 from Mayiladuturai.

The above-mentioned trains will run with a revised composition of LHB coaches. The train will comprise one AC two-tier coach, 3 AC three-tier coaches, 13 second class sleeper coaches, 2 second class Antyodaya coaches and 2 luggage-cum-brake vans-with-generator.