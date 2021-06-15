Less than 100 cases in Belagavi district

Belagavi

15 June 2021 21:34 IST

For the first time in a month, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases fell below 100 in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Officers recorded only 95 positive cases and three deaths on Tuesday. This takes the total number of active cases to 4,515.

Doctors discharged 797 persons. However, the results of 3,174 tests are pending. The epidemic has claimed 707 lives till now.

The case positivity rate has fallen to 6.8%, down from the over 10% last week.