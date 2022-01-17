Legacy waste disposal project inching towards implementation

Legacy waste of nearly 3.08 lakh tonnes in Mysuru is set to be treated through bio-mining.

The legacy of waste of nearly 3.08 tonnes accumulated in Mysuru over the years that is a blot on the city landscape, is set to be treated and cleared as the biomining project is a step closer to implementation.

Tenders for the biomining or bioremediation project were being finalised and the work orders are expected to be issued in due course. The project has been delayed as the Government was forced to call for tenders afresh as only one company participated in the bid when it was invited the first time. Subsequently fresh tenders were issued and this has received good response from various companies already engaged in the process and the MCC is expected to finalise the bid in the days ahead before issuing the work order.

The project entails clearing the legacy waste at sewage farm in Chamundipuram at the rate of nearly 600 tonnes daily and is expected to be completed in about 18 months. Sources in the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) said that once completed, the MCC can reclaim about 17 acres of land for creating any other infrastructure to cater to the requirements of Mysuru.

Though the project is in the pipeline for years, it got bogged down despite receiving Government approval as the works were split into three components. This was opposed on the grounds that the project would suffer due to lack of coordination that could arise among three different parties handling various components of bio-mining.

Hence, the detailed project report was reworked as a unitary work. Though it received cabinet clearance in August 2021 and tenders were invited, there was only a single bidder and hence it was cancelled, and tenders were recently invited afresh.

MCC officials said the project costs around ₹14.38 crore and they expect the 3.08 lakh tonnes of waste to be cleared within 15 months. For the residents of Vidyaranyapuram, parts of Visveswarnagar industrial area and surrounding regions, the project will provide respite from foul odour emanating from the sewage farm.

MCC officials also visited Nagpur to study the efficacy of bio-mining and its feasibility. A senior official said the bio-mining process entails segregation of biodegradable waste and plastic and metals before processing.

Apart from the clearance of the legacy waste, the MCC is also set to acquire two more solid waste treatment plants within six months – one at Kesare and another at Rayanakere. Together they can handle additional 350 tonnes of waste per day and with the existing infrastructure which is handling 200 tonnes of garbage per day, Mysuru will be free of garbage. This is also expected to improve its score in the future editions of the Swachh Survekshan as the city which generates around 450 tonnes of garbage daily, will be in a position to treat the waste fully without entailing any dumping.