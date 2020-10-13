Laurels for Mysuru railway zone

The Mysuru railway station was adjudged the best maintained station of the South Western Railway.

13 October 2020 22:39 IST

Best maintained station and rake among honours bagged

The Mysuru railway station was adjudged the ‘best maintained station’ for 2019-20 under the category of “major” stations of the South Western Railway.

This was announced during the 65th Railway Week Celebrations at Hubballi on Tuesday, during which the Mysuru Divisional Railway also bagged other honours.

Mysuru station underwent a major transportation under the Comprehensive Station Redevelopment Plan undertaken during the year, according to local authorities. A release said that the station saw the addition of many passenger-friendly initiatives with care taken to retain the heritage value of the building. “The redevelopment of the station has brought appreciation from different forums,” the release added.

Recent upgrade

The Signal & Telecommunication Department (S&T) of the Mysuru division won the Zonal Efficiency Shield for the year 2019-20. The department recently upgraded signalling technology in the Sakleshpur-Subramanya Ghat section in record time, paving the way for enhanced safety and sectional capacity despite facing hurdles in the hostile territory as also battling COVID-19.

As a result of the new installation, the Railways can now explore the possibility of introducing additional passenger services in the ghat section, a demand remaining unfulfilled as the Commissioner of Railway Safety had imposed restrictions in operations of passenger services owing to safety reasons. The freight trains can now run at higher speeds leading to higher productivity, according to the release.

The Security Department of Mysuru division also bagged the efficiency shield for 2019-20.

Adding another feather in the cap of Mysuru division, the Swarnajayanthi Weekly Superfast train running between Mysuru and Nizamuddin (New Delhi), which undergoes primary maintenance at Mysuru, was declared as the ‘Best Maintained Rake’ on South Western Railway.

Ajay Kumar Singh, General Manager South Western Railway, Hubballi, handed over the efficiency shield for ‘Best Maintained Station’ to Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru, in a low-key function organised in South Western Railway headquarters, Hubballi, the release added.