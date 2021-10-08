Last day for filing of papers witnesses big processions

Hubballi

08 October 2021 23:20 IST

There are 29 candidates in the fray in Sindgi and seven in Hangal

On the last day of filing of nomination papers for the byelections in Hangal and Sindgi Assembly constituencies, senior leaders of both the Congress and the BJP accompanied their official candidates while filing the papers. The JD(S) had completed the process earlier.

In all, 29 candidates have filed their nominations in Hangal. For Sindgi bypoll, seven candidates have filed their nomination papers. While all three main political parties — Congress, BJP, and JD(S) — have fielded candidates in both the constituencies, there are also several Independents in the fray.

In Sindgi, BJP candidate Ramesh Bhusanur filed his nomination papers accompanied by senior leaders, while in Hangal, the former MLA Shivaraj Sajjanar filed his nomination papers. In Sindgi, Congress candidate Ashok Managuli filed his nomination papers once again accompanied by senior leaders of the party.

Both the parties took out huge processions before filing of nominations. K.S. Eshwarappa, Govind Karjol, Shashikala Jolle, V. Somanna, B. Basavaraju, C.C. Patil, Ramesh Jigajinagi, Laxman Savadi, Baburao, and other leaders were seen in the BJP rally at Sindgi. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and a host of other leaders were seen in the Congress rally at Sindgi.

In Hangal, BJP leaders took out a procession prior to filing of nomination by Mr. Sajjanar. BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ministers B.C. Patil, Shivaram Hebbar and others accompanied him.

Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi, who unsuccessfully lobbied for party ticket for his wife, Revathi, for the constituency earlier represented by his father, late C.M. Udasi, was also seen during the filing of nomination papers.