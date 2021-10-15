Last date for registration of voters

Mysuru

15 October 2021 19:23 IST

The last date for receipt of applications for registration in the electoral rolls for Karnataka South Graduates’ constituency is November 6.

A note from the office of the Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, who is also the Electoral Registration Officer, Karnataka South Graduates’ constituency, said all the persons entitled to be registeredshould send their applications in application form No. 18 appended to the Registration of Electors Rules 1960.

The details are also available on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, at www.ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in

The constituency covers four districts of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Mandya.