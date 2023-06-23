Land acquisition for railway project initiated

June 23, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Yadgir

With the release of required grants, the land acquisition process for Munirabad-Mahabubnagar new railway line has begun.

The land acquisition till Sindhanur for the railway line project and construction of railway station in Sindhanur have been completed and the station will be inaugurated shortly, said Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP of Raichur, in a release on Thursday.

He said the Union government had released the grant for the project after visiting Union Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnaw. “The land acquisition process between Sultanpur in Sindhanur taluk and Kallur village in Manvi taluk is under way and ₹204 crore compensation will be released to owners in the next three months,” he said.

