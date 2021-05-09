Labour leader H.K. Ramachandrappa no more

Bengaluru

09 May 2021 00:24 IST

Labour leader H.K. Ramachandrappa, who was the working president of All-India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Karnataka, succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday at Davangere.

He was part of the anganwadi workers’ movement for over three decades and was an organiser of the unorganised workers, said an AITUC release.

He began his trade union career by organising the mill workers of Davangere in the 1970s, and after the closure of the mills there he focused his energies on organising the unorganised workers, the release stated.

