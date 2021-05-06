KVG Bank bags five top awards

HUBBALLI

06 May 2021 18:57 IST

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB) has bagged five top awards under various campaigns held for enrolment of Atal Pension Yojana (APY) from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Chairman, Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank, P. Gopi Krishna, who received the five awards (Lead to Leap, APY Makers of Excellence, Game Changers, Leadership Capital and Amazing Achievers), has in a press release said that during the last financial year 2020-2021, the bank had enrolled 78,129 policies under PMJJBY, 94,658 policies under PMSBY and 68,961 accounts under APY.

Since introduction of these schemes, the bank has enrolled (cumulative) 51,41,524 policies under PMJJBY, 11,89,321 policies under PMSBY and 2,06,214 accounts under APY, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The bank has so far settled 3,809 claims (₹76.18 crore) under PMJJBY and 706 claims under PMSBY (₹13 crore) and this has helped poor families to lead life in the event of loss of their caretaker, Mr. Gopi Krishna said.

He said that the bank is playing a pivotal role in the implementation of social security schemes such as Atal Pension Yojamna (APY), Prime Minister Jeevan Jyothi Bhima Yojana (PMJJBY), and Prime Minister Suraksha Bhima Yojana (PMSBY) and said that the award is a recognition of the committed work of the bank’s staff.