KSRTC bus services begin

Hassan

22 June 2021 21:22 IST

The KSRTC division in Hassan has begun bus services. It operated buses to Bengaluru, other districts and taluk centres from Hassan. A press release issued by the division here on Tuesday said that 36 buses operated on Bengaluru-Hassan route on Monday and 18 buses on Chikkamagaluru- Belur route, 18 to Sakleshpur, 22 to Holenarasipur, 17 towards Arkalgud and Konanur and 13 on Hassan-Arsikere route.

A bus was also sent to Belagavi as well. The corporation has been following the guidelines issued by the State government with regard to operating bus services, the release said.

