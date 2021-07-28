KSRTC package to Jog Falls

Mysuru

28 July 2021 20:05 IST

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced a package tour to Jog Falls for the benefit of the public from Mysuru region.

To be operated by the KSRTC’s Mysuru Rural Division, there will be services from Mysuru to Jog Falls every Friday and Saturday. A release said non-ac sleeper buses will be plied on the route and will cover Ikkeri, Kaladi, Varadahalli and Varadamoola. The fare has been pegged at ₹1800 while it will be ₹1,200 for children below 12 years. For bookings visit the online portal of KSRTC or the booking counter at the suburban bus stand.

Advertising

Advertising