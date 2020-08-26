KSET 2020 on Sept. 20

MYSURU

26 August 2020 02:27 IST

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET), which determines the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and lecturers in colleges and universities, will be held on September 20.

The State government, in a communication on Tuesday, has permitted the University of Mysore, the nodal agency for conducting the test, to hold the KSET on September 20.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prof. Hemanth Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, said the varsity had written to the State government seeking permission to conduct KSET, which had been repeatedly postponed on account of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

However, by evening, the Registrar received a reply from the Higher Education Department (Universities) about the government granting permission to conduct KSET after examining the university’s proposal.

The examination will be held at 11 nodal centres across the State in about 41 subjects.